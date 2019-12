President Trump said Thursday he is “not at all” worried about impeachment tarnishing his legacy.

“It’s a hoax. It’s a big fat hoax,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House.

His comments came on the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the Judiciary Committee will draw up articles of impeachment dealing with Mr. Trump’s handling of military aid for Ukraine.

