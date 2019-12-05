The ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee Thursday called for Chairman Jerrold Nadler to hold a “minority day of hearings,” which would allow Republicans to call their own witnesses to testify before the panel.

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia sent a letter to Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, saying congressional rules require a hearing with witnesses held by the minority party ahead of drafting articles of impeachment.

“The requested minority hearing day must take place before articles of impeachment are considered by the committee,” Mr. Collins wrote citing a House rule he described as “clear and unequivocal.”

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing. During the hearing Mr. Collins and Jim Sensenbrenner, Wisconsin Republican, both urged the panel to schedule a minority day of hearings.

“Where is fairness? It was promised. It is not being delivered,” Mr. Collins said.

Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, tabled the request for a later day. He concluded the hearing Wednesday saying he “looked forward” to discussing Republican’s request with Mr. Nadler.

Mr. Collins interrupted and told the chairman “there is nothing for you to review.” Mr. Nadler ignored the comment and started his closing remarks.

