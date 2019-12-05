A Democratic Senate candidate looking to unseat Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst unveiled a bizarre campaign ad Thursday that appeared to show Ms. Ernst shooting a gun at him.

The ad by Senate candidate Eddie Mauro uses old footage from Ms. Ernst’s 2014 campaign ad that shows her shooting a handgun at a firing range and vowing to “unload” on Obamacare. Mr. Mauro’s ad splices the gunshots from Ms. Ernst’s ad with him being fired at while talking about campaign issues.

“She thinks it’s OK to run ads glorifying guns,” Mr. Mauro says as a gunshot hits a fence post next to him. “She doesn’t seem to care that many of those guns will be pointed at our kids, our teachers, churchgoers, moviegoers, concert-goers, our police officers. Well, I care.”

The video is creating a buzz on Twitter, where Mr. Mauro defended his campaign’s use of the footage.

“Why did she think portraying herself shooting at millions of Americans who depend upon the ACA for their health insurance was a good idea?” Mr. Mauro asked one critic.

Ms. Ernst’s campaign responded in a tweet Thursday afternoon, writing, “It’s outrageous and offensive that @eddiejmauro would make light of gun violence in order to help his campaign. He should be ashamed and this disgusting ad should be taken down immediately.”

Mr. Mauro’s ad was first reported by Twitchy.

It’s outrageous and offensive that @eddiejmauro would make light of gun violence in order to help his campaign. He should be ashamed and this disgusting ad should be taken down immediately. #IASen #IAPolitics https://t.co/yPXj4tHEON — Team Joni (@TeamJoni) December 5, 2019

