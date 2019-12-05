Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts went after 2020 Democratic presidential rival Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday by lamenting Mr. Bloomberg’s massive ad spending in an appearance on the billionaire’s own TV network.

“For me, what’s broken in America is we’ve got a country that is working great for those at the top, an economy that’s working great for those at the top, and a democracy that is working great for those at the top,” Ms. Warren said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s just not working for much of anyone else.”

“That’s why I’m so concerned about Michael Bloomberg jumping into this race, dropping $37 million in one week on ad buys,” she continued. “I don’t believe that elections ought to be for sale, and I don’t think as a Democratic Party that we should say that the only way you’re going to get elected, the only way you’re going to be our nominee, is either if you are a billionaire or if you’re sucking up to billionaires.”

Mr. Bloomberg, a former New York mayor, has already dropped close to $60 million on ads and has caught or passed some of the more seasoned 2020 Democratic contenders in public polling on the race since he jumped in last month.

He has responded to such criticism by saying that he’s been using his resources for years on causes that matter to him and that he’s now fully committed to defeating President Trump next year.

