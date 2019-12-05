ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s state ethics commission on Wednesday upheld subpoenas in an investigation of campaign spending by Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren.

The Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission voted unanimously to reject an attempt by Warren’s attorney to throw out the subpoenas.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that lawyer Douglas Chalmers Jr. challenged the commission’s authority to issue subpoenas without a finding of probable cause. Commissioners rejected that argument, saying staff members can start investigations without formal findings.

“If we had to go forward with a full-on probable cause hearing to initiate any subpoena, it would be simply unworkable and debilitate the commission staff,” said commission Chair Jake Evans.

The newspaper in July questioned Warren’s campaign finance disclosures, including thousands in disbursements listed as petty cash.

A formal complaint in October alleged the sheriff misspent nearly $20,000 in campaign funds.

“In his campaign reports, he cites petty cash disbursements, and then when you look at the petty cash disbursements, they are to expenses that on their face are not ordinary and necessary campaign expenses,” Commission Deputy Director Robert Lane said. “That’s what he’s been charged with.”

The Marietta Daily Journal reports Chalmers said Wednesday that some spending was for office supplies, food and beverages

The Cobb Youth Museum and the county’s finance department have already complied with subpoenas. Warren has held a yearly “Corn Boilin” campaign fundraiser in conjunction with the museum. Investigators reviewed campaign bank records over the summer, although Warren’s challenge to the subpoena of the bank is still pending in Cobb Superior Court.

Chalmers declined to comment. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, which had not complied with the subpoena, did not respond to a request for comment.

Warren, who was not present Wednesday, has denied wrongdoing.

Lane said Cobb County and its elected officials are among about a dozen local jurisdictions the commission decided to scrutinize earlier this year, seeking to more aggressively ensure against campaign finance violations.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.