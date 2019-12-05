Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s presidential campaign released a digital ad Wednesday evening that includes the now-infamous footage of world leaders appearing to mock President Trump.

The ad includes clips of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a reception amid the backdrop of a NATO summit in England, where Mr. Trudeau was caught making an off-the-cuff remark about Mr. Trump’s lengthy question-and-answer sessions.

It also features a clip of Mr. Trump eliciting laughter from the United Nations when he declared last year that his administration had accomplished “more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

“The world sees Trump for what he is — insincere, ill-informed, dangerously incompetent, and incapable, in my view, of world leadership,” Mr. Biden says in the ad.

It features still shots of Mr. Biden on the world stage, including a picture of him alongside Mr. Trudeau, who Mr. Trump called “two-faced” in response to the hot mic moment, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom Mr. Trump has had an on-and-off relationship.

Mr. Biden, who has slipped in recent polling on some of the early presidential states, is fighting to stay among the top tier of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.