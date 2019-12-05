Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday announced he is endorsing former Vice President Joseph R. Biden for president in 2020.

“I’ve never before seen the world more in need of someone who on day one can begin the incredibly hard work of putting back together the world Donald Trump has smashed apart,” Mr. Kerry said in a statement released by the Biden campaign.

The campaign said Mr. Kerry would join Mr. Biden on the campaign trail in Iowa and New Hampshire in the coming days.

Mr. Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, is the highest-profile former member of the Obama administration to endorse Mr. Biden for president. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack endorsed him last month.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ 2016 presidential nominee, was noncommittal on backing a specific 2020 candidate this week, telling radio host Howard Stern that she wants “whoever can win — that’s all I care about.”

Asked if she thinks Mr. Biden can win, Mrs. Clinton said: “Well, the polls say he can.”

“I think that right now, according to the polls, Biden is going to get the nomination but that’s a long way off,” she said.

Mr. Kerry endorsed Mr. Obama in January 2008 when the former president was battling against Mrs. Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The announcement came hours after South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced endorsements from Reggie Love, former special assistant to Mr. Obama, Austan Goolsbee, former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, and Linda Douglass, former Director of Communications of the White House Office of Health Reform.

