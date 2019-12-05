The Justice Department Thursday unsealed hacking charges against two Russian nationals who they say are responsible for the two worst hacking and bank fraud schemes in the past decade.

Maksim Yakubets, 32, of Moscow, and Igor Turashev, 38, of Yoshkar-Ola Russia, are accused of masterminding a scheme to use the Bugat malware to hack into some of the the largest companies in the U.S.

The companies include 84 Lumber, Tenneco Oil, the school district of Sharon City, Penn., Remington Outdoor Co. and JWF Industries.

“Maskim Yakubets allegedly has engaged in a decade-long cybercrime spree that deployed two of the most damaging pieces of financial malware ever used and resulted in tens of millions of dollars in losses to victims worldwide,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.

The State Department is offering an award of $5 million for information leading to the arrest and capture of Yakubets. It is the largest reward for a cyber criminal to date.

The charges have been filed in Western Pennsylvania.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.