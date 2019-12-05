Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Thursday delivered a blistering rebuke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that Democrats would draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Mr. Graham said Ms. Pelosi’s decision was borne of her fear of being overtaken by a far-left faction in her Democratic caucus.

“Speaker Pelosi is the conductor of the impeachment train in name only,” said the South Carolina Republican. “The American people understand Pelosi has two choices: drive the train, or be run over by it. She is living in fear of The Squad.”

The Squad is a group of far-left Democratic freshman congresswoman led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Mr. Graham also railed against the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing Wednesday where a panel of anti-Trump legal scholars vouched for the Democrats’ impeachment case.

“Three liberal law professors testifying they believe President Trump did something wrong has not dramatically shifted public opinion in favor of impeachment. Liberal law professors wanted to impeach Trump on Inauguration Day. The American people are smart enough to see through this sham,” said Mr. Graham.

He continued, “I’m glad to see Speaker Pelosi is ‘keeping her word’ to be thoughtful and prayerful about impeachment. One day after hearings involving law professors giving their opinions, she is directing the House to draft Articles of Impeachment. Salem witches got better deals than this.”

