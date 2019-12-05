SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana business owner has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns.

Robert Poimboeuf, 57, and his wife owned and operated D&G; Holdings, LLC, a Shreveport medical business operating as Doctors Lab that provided laboratory and phlebotomy services, U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said in a news release on Tuesday.

From 2011 through 2015, Poimboeuf filed false returns that under reported gross receipts. As a result, the filing caused a tax loss of more than $1.9 million to the Internal Revenue Service.

“Mr. Poimboeuf cheated on his taxes in order to lower his tax bill. In doing so, he committed a crime and failed in a duty we all owe as American citizens,” Joseph said.

Sentencing is set for April 21, 2020 before Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. in Shreveport. Poimboeuf faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison, as well as a period of supervised release and monetary penalties.

Joseph said Poimboeuf has agreed to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $1,904,477.

