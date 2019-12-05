CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - A 72-year-old man in Texas has been charged with using an ax to kill his daughter and teenage grandson in September.

A Nueces County grand jury indicted Mohammad Sahi on Nov. 22. on charges of capital murder in the Sept. 12 killings of 47-year-old Nargis Zaman and 18-year-old Hamad Zaman at their home in Corpus Christi, The Caller Times reported.

Sahi, who was arrested at the home after the attack, is also accused of seriously injuring his 21-year-old grandson, Hamzah Zamad, with the ax.

In the charging documents, prosecutors allege that Sahi ”intentionally and knowingly” committed the crimes.

According to the newspaper, Sahi said through a Punjabi interpreter during his initial court appearance: ‘’I did it. Whatever they’re charging me with is correct.”

As of Wednesday, court records didn’t list an attorney for Sahi, whose bond was set at $2.75 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

Sahi is in the country illegally and has been put on an immigration hold on him, reported The Caller Times, which didn’t list his native country.

