Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Thursday the gun violence epidemic in this country hasn’t been solved because politicians have viewed it as a problem plaguing Latinos and African Americans, thus not acting to solve the “nationwide madness.”

“They look the other way,” Mr. Bloomberg said, speaking from Aurora, Colorado. “As president, I will attack gun violence from every angle.”

After visiting a memorial honoring the 12 victims who died at the 2012 mass shooting inside a movie theater in Aurora, the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful blasted President Trump for not taking up House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s bill requiring background checks for gun purchases.

“Donald Trump seems to accept this violence and pain,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

The former mayor plans to overhaul the background check system, close loopholes and gaps in the system like allowing unmarried domestic abusers to possess guns, requiring people to be 21 years old to purchase handguns, ban high-capacity magazines and 3D printing of firearms, as well as prohibit guns on school campuses.

“I don’t accept kids being murdered at school is something we should get used to,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.