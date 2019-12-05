By - Associated Press - Updated: 4:56 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Minnesota National Guard says a Black Hawk helicopter is missing after taking off in central Minnesota.

Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens says the Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.

Heusdens says the Guard is “working to figure it out.”

TOP STORIES
Andrew Yang on impeachment: 'This is going to be a loser'
Biden campaign cuts digital ad featuring foreign leaders 'laughing' at Trump
'Fake outrage': George Conway rips Melania Trump for amplifying 'nothingburger' Barron reference

The St. Cloud Times reports the Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide