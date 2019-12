House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler announced Thursday the second hearing in this phase of the impeachment inquiry on the cases from both sides.

The hearing will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. and counsels from both the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.

The announcement comes the same day as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House is moving forward with articles of impeachment.

