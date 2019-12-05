House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will give an update on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Democrats have just entered phase two of the impeachment proceedings with Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on high crimes and misdemeanors.

Mrs. Pelosi has not made a formal decision on whether or not to move forward with articles of impeachment yet, but many of her members are hoping to move through this step quickly and reach a decision before the end of the year.

