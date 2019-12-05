By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 5, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A Cleveland County judge has sentenced a Norman man to life in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of his 22-year-old daughter.

Ronald Lee McMullen, 45, was sentenced Wednesday after again proclaiming his innocence. McMullen was convicted in October of first-degree murder in the June 2017 shooting death of Kailee McMullen.

Ronald McMullen said his daughter shot herself.

Prosecutors say Ronald McMullen shot his daughter in the face, moved her body and called his wife before calling 911.

