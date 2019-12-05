House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bristled Thursday when asked if hatred of President Trump was fueling Democrats’ push to move forward with articles of impeachment.

The California Democrat, clearly offended, scolded a reporter who posed the question at the end of her press conference Thursday.

“I don’t hate anybody,” she said. “As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me…So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Earlier Thursday, Ms. Pelosi announced she was instructing House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, New York Democrat, to proceed with drawing up articles of impeachment.

