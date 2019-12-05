OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police in Omaha are searching for a pair of suspects in the shooting death of a man in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.

Officers were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire and found a man on the sidewalk with severe injuries. The victim, Jethro Dufour, 33, was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

Witnesses told police that a crash involving at least one vehicle immediately followed the gunfire and that two men were seen fleeing in a sport utility vehicle. No arrests had been reported by early Thursday morning.

Police are asking the public for any information on the fatal shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.