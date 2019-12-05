Senators are probing a consulting firm over its alleged name dropping of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter while working for the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, which has been plagued with allegations of corruption and mentioned in connection to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, have asked the chief executive officer at Blue Star Strategies for information regarding its work for Burimsa after recent reports suggest the consulting firm used Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the Ukrainian company to obtain meetings with Obama administration officials.

“The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Committee on Finance (committees) are investigating whether certain officials within the Obama administration had actual or apparent conflicts of interest because of Hunter Biden’s role,” read the senators’ letter sent earlier this week.

“In addition, the committees are reviewing whether Hunter Biden or his associates had any role in the formulation of the Obama administration’s policies with respect to Ukraine,” they added.

The two chairmen said the alleged communications between Blue Star and Obama administration officials came at a time when Mr. Biden was the “public face of the administration’s handling of Ukraine.”

The senators cite media reports that Amos Hochstein, an adviser to Mr. Biden, met with Blue Star representatives in 2015 in which Hunter’s name came up in connection to Burisma. According to the letter, its believed Blue Star was sent to convince Mr. Hochstein to ease up on investigations into the energy company.

The senators also said an email in early 2016 reveals Karen Tramontano, the chief executive officer of Blue Star, reaching out to a State Department official, mentioning Mr. Biden’s son as a board member of Burisma.

The request to Blue Star comes about a month after the two GOP lawmakers also called for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to release documents related to Hunter’s work for Burisma, requesting all State Department records related to the former vice presidents son and the controversial company.

They also want to know if the inspector general or another official at the State Department is reviewing potential conflicts of interest in connection to Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma while his father was vice president.

“Emails recently obtained and made public through a [Freedom of Information Act] request indicate that Burisma’s consulting firm used Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board to gain access and potentially influence matters at the State Department,” the senators said in the request to Mr. Pompeo.

The Ukrainian energy company hired Mr. Biden’s son for its board of directors, and then subsequently pressed the Obama State Department to end a corruption investigation into the company, according to the recently released documents.

Burisma Holdings, which employed the younger Biden as a board member with a $50,000-per-month salary, pushed for a meeting with a top State Department official to discuss terminating the Ukraine investigation in February 2016, the documents show.

As part of the push to end the Ukraine probe, a Burisma representative name-dropped the younger Biden.

The company — and Joe and Hunter Biden — have been caught up in the impeachment inquiry, which House Democrats launched after the president requested Ukrainian officials look into alleged corruption while withholding military aid.

A spokesperson from Blue Star did not immediately return a request for comment.

