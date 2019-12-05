A sailor assigned to an attack submarine based at Pearl Harbor opened fire at a U.S. Navy shipyard in Hawaii, killing two civilian workers before taking his own life, authorities at the naval base said.

A wounded shipyard employee was last listed in stable condition at a local hospital, Navy officials added.

“Our security forces are working closely with agencies investigating this incident and we are making available counseling and other support to those who need it after this tragedy,” Navy officials said in a statement.

The identity of the suspected gunman and the slain workers will not be released until family members have been notified, a Pearl Harbor spokesman said.

The sailor was assigned to the U.S.S. Columbia SSN-71, a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine based at Pearl Harbor, Navy officials said.

The motive for the shooting - which resulted in a temporary lockdown at the location - isn’t immediately known.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued a statement expressing solidarity with the people of his state and “heartbreak over this tragedy.”

“The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies and the state is standing by to assist where necessary,” the Governor said.

