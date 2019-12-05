Republican Rep. Tom Graves announced his plans for retirement on Thursday.

In a letter, the Georgia congressman said he wants to spend more time with his family “in their new and unique adventures” as his wife retires and their children are now adults.

“Serving the country I love so much, and representing the community I hold so dear, is an honor that won’t be replicated,” he wrote.

Mr. Graves was elected to Congress in 2010, after serving eight years in the Georgia House of Representatives.

He serves as the Republican leader on the House Select Committee on Modernization, which was created this year to propose updates to how Congress operates.

“Working to improve Congress for all Americans and all who will serve after me seems like the perfect way to close this chapter and say ‘thank you,’ ” Mr. Graves wrote.

Mr. Graves is the 19th Republican to decide not to run for reelection next term.

It’s hardly likely the GOP is in danger of losing that seat as his Georgia congressional district is solidly Republican.

