President Trump’s job approval rating has barely budged since House Democrats announced in September that they were formalizing their impeachment inquiry, according to polling released Thursday that also showed Mr. Trump’s numbers holding steady in some key 2020 battleground states.

Among the more than 165,000 registered voters nationwide surveyed in November, 43% said they approve of the job Mr. Trump is doing compared to 54% who said they disapprove, according to the Morning Consult polling.

That’s slightly better than the 42%-54% approve-disapprove split from polling before the start of the formal impeachment probe at the end of September.

There’s also been no statistical change in Mr. Trump’s net approval rating since then in 37 states, including key battlegrounds like Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, and Arizona, the polling found.

Still, among 14 states that will be closely watched in next year’s election, Mr. Trump’s net approval rating - the share of registered voters who approve of his job performance minus those who disapprove - is positive only in Texas, where he had a 49%-46% approve-disapprove split.

In Florida, 49% said they approve and 48% said they disapprove.

But in the other states in that group, Mr. Trump had a negative net approval rating, with his worst marks coming in New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

He did gain some ground in New Hampshire and Nevada amid the impeachment probe, but his net approval dropped in Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Overall, the impeachment probe might be serving primarily to harden partisan views of the president.

In November, 56% of Republicans said they “strongly approve” of Mr. Trump’s job performance, marking a new high.

Conversely, 78% of Democrats said they strongly disapprove - a point off of last month’s high of 79%.

