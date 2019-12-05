By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Thursday, December 5, 2019

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lit the National Christmas Tree near the White House Thursday night, marking a tradition dating back to 1923.

“At Christmas, we remember this eternal truth: Every person is a beloved child of God,” the president said at the tree-lighting ceremony adjacent to the National Mall. “Christians give thanks that the son of God came into the world to save humanity.”

Among those in the audience praised by the president were Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mark Meadows of North Carolina, and John Ratcliffe of Texas, three of his most outspoken defenders against Democrats’ impeachment effort.

The president also thanked law-enforcement officials across the nation for their work, and said the U.S. is “forever in debt to brave veterans and service members.”

With host Jessie James Decker, performers included Spensha Baker; Colton Dixon; Cheval Shepherd; the Tuscon, Arizona, Boys Chorus; U.S. Air Force Max Impact; the U.S. Marine Band and the West Tennessee Youth Chorus.

President Calvin Coolidge began the tree-lighting tradition 97 years ago.

