VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A 38-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he crashed into a security vehicle at a Navy base in Virginia, killing a sailor.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Nathaniel Lee Campbell, of Shenandoah, has been charged in the death of Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores.

Virginia Beach police said Campbell was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup on Saturday when he drove onto the Fort Story base at a high rate of speed. Police said Campbell struck a patrol car Temores was driving.

It is unclear why Campbell drove onto the base.

Campbell was in in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Thursday. It could not immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Temores was 23 and had a 2-year-old son.

