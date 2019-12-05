By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 5, 2019

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is getting hip replacement surgery next week.

In a written statement on Thursday, Inslee wrote he was “trading in a 1951 model hip joint for a 2019 model.”

His surgery is scheduled for Monday morning, and Secretary of State Kim Wyman will be acting governor until early that afternoon, Inslee’s office said.

Inslee, 68, is expected to be out of the office for at least a week. His budget staff will release the governor’s supplemental budget and policy proposals the week of Dec. 16, ahead of the 60-day legislative session that is set to begin Jan. 13.

