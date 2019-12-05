JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Secretary of State-elect Michael Watson on Thursday announced he had selected the police chief of the Department of Marine Resources to be his chief of staff.

Keith Davis, 48, has served as chief since 2014 and said he’s been in law enforcement for the last 25 years. He is also the former police chief for the Moss Point Police Department and has served as captain of investigations at the D’Iberville Police Department.

In a news release, Watson said Davis is a “trusted friend” and “a leader with a strong track record of successfully running state and local agencies,” news outlets reported.

“I’m confident he will be effective, not only as a great chief of staff, but his background will be critical in the implementation of one of our key initiatives, moving the driver’s license services division (DMV) to the secretary of state’s office,” Watson said.

Davis said he’s looking forward to the new position.

Watson defeated Democrat and former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree for the secretary of state seat in the November general election.

