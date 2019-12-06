By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An animal control officer accused of abusing animals was arrested Friday on a charge of animal cruelty, police said.

Christopher Dressel surrendered to authorities days after he was fired from the city animal shelter.

The dismissal occurred last month after the Alabama State Port Authority reported that one of its officers witnessed an animal control worker abusing dogs that belonged to two people who were arrested for trespassing. A police report showed one animal was kicked and another was struck with a pole.

Court records weren’t yet available to show whether Dressel has an attorney. He had worked at the city shelter since June 2018.

