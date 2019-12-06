HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama police officer was killed Friday during a drug-related shooting, authorities said.

The officer died at a hospital after being shot, officials from the Huntsville Police Department said during a news conference Friday evening. Authorities did not release the name of slain officer, but said he was a 20-year veteran of the department.

Authorities said the suspect was captured.

Lt. Michael Johnson, a spokesman for the department, told local media outlets that the shooting happened while officers with a task force were chasing a suspect in a drug-related investigation.

Johnson said the officer was wearing tactical gear and a bullet-proof vest, but he understands the bullet struck an area that was not protected by the vest.

Johnson said the shooting is a stark reminder of the danger faced by police officers.

Five Alabama law enforcement officers have been killed this year in the line of duty, according to numbers released by the Alabama attorney general’s office following last month’s fatal shooting of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.

