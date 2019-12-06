By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man suspected of fatally shooting his younger sister on Thanksgiving Day.

Moses Crowe, 27, was indicted Friday on charges of first- and second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Owen, 23.

Anchorage police shortly after 3 p.m. Nov. 28 took 911 calls requesting medical help for Owen. Crowe and Owen had been visiting relatives who were preparing a Thanksgiving dinner.

Witnesses said Owen was sitting in a chair holding her 1-year-old child when Crowe pulled out a handgun and aimed it at her.

The gun fired and Owen was struck in the head. She died at a hospital.

The grand jury also indicted Crowe on one count of weapons misconduct and 10 counts of unlawful contact.

If convicted on the first-degree murder count, Crowe faces a prison term of 30 to 99 years.

