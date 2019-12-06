By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man at an east-side home as a homicide.

Police at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday received a report of an unconscious man in a home on east Fourth Avenue. Anchorage Fire Department responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police on Thursday said the man had suffered upper trauma to his body. The cause of the trauma is being investigated and the official cause of death has not been determined.

TOP STORIES
White House, Trump family slam impeachment witness for 'classless' Barron Trump reference
CDC estimates 154,000 Americans have HIV but don't know it
Watchdog claims Sen. Gary Peters 'illegally' coordinated with dark money group to benefit reelection

The name of the man who died has not been released because next of kin has not been notified.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide