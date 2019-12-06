Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday it is “shameful” for Republicans to issue work requirements for food stamp recipients while they also support tax cuts for “the rich.”

The New York Democrat excoriated Republicans for changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which affects people ages 18 through 49 who are childless and not disabled.

“My family relied on food stamps (EBT) when my dad died at 48,” Ms. Cortez tweeted Thursday. “I was a student. If this happened then, we might’ve just starved. Now, many people will. It’s shameful how the GOP works overtime to create freebies for the rich while dissolving lifelines of those who need it most.”

The Democrat shared her hypothetical scenario with a link to comments by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

“We’re taking action to reform our SNAP program in order to restore the dignity of work to a sizable segment of our population and be respectful of the taxpayers who fund the program,” Mr. Perdue said, NBC reported Wednesday. “Americans are generous people who believe it is their responsibility to help their fellow citizens when they encounter a difficult stretch. That’s the commitment behind SNAP, but, like other welfare programs, it was never intended to be a way of life.”

The agency noted that roughly 2.1 million of 2.9 million able-bodies SNAP recipients without dependents were not working.

USDA officials said more stringent rules would save the federal government roughly $5.5 billion over five years.

Officials estimated that roughly 688,000 people would lose access to the benefits, the network added. The rule change will take effect in April.

Ms. Cortez previously called tax cut legislation by former President George W. Bush, for instance, “the single largest giveaway to corporations and the billionaires” prior to the tax reform signed by President Trump.

