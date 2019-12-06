PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey told President Donald Trump’s administration Friday that the state will continue to welcome refugees.

Ducey wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo that Arizona has historically been among the most welcoming states for resettling refugees who have been vetted by a host of U.S. agencies.

Arizona ranks eighth among states for refugee resettlement. The number plunged from 4,110 people in fiscal year 2016 to 998 in 2018, then rose slightly to 1,216 for the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30. About half are children. Those numbers don’t include trafficking victims or people granted asylum.

Trump in September issued an executive order allowing states and cities to reject refugees. At least five states including Utah have signaled they will accept refugees, and no governor has said they plan to keep them out. Several agencies sued last month seeking to halt the order.

The order would also allow local governments to weigh in whether refugees would continue to be resettled in their communities.

Resettlement agencies have been scrambling to get written consent from local officials. But they said the State Department has not specified which officials are authorized to give it.

Securing consent at the local level could be especially complicated in states like Pennsylvania, where one county has 130 municipalities alone.

