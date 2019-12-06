By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a deadly Des Moines shooting, police said.

Police said in a news release that 39-year-old Wayne Jemerigbe, of Des Moines, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police believe Jemerigbe shot and killed 29-year-old Karlos Goldman Jr. Goldman was found Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound inside a pickup truck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

