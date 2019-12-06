By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

VIENNA (AP) - Austrian and Moldovan authorities have broken up an organized crime ring suspected of smuggling nuclear materials, the European police agency said Friday.

Europol, which coordinated and supported the operation, said the ring was attempting to sell “radiological material to an army” for 3 million euros ($3.33 million). It did not say which countries were involved.

Three people were arrested in Vienna, one of whom has a previous conviction related to such activities in the past, Europol said.

Further details were not immediately available.

