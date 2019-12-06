By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

BEIJING (AP) - China’s finance ministry says Beijing is waiving tariff hikes on U.S. soybeans and pork while the two sides negotiate a trade deal.

China promised in September to lift the tariffs but no details of when that might take effect were released.

The finance ministry said Friday that Beijing is “carrying out the exclusion” but gave no details. The finance and commerce ministries didn’t respond to requests for additional information.

Negotiators are working on the details of a “Phase 1” agreement announced in October by President Donald Trump.

The promise to waive tariffs was one of a series of conciliatory gestures made by both sides that raised hopes for a settlement.

