PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Climate activist have called for Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to reject contributions from fossil fuel companies.

Several hundred citizens gathered on the steps of the State House in Providence asking the governor to decline contributions or to sign on to the Green New Deal, according to WPRO radio.

“Right now, she really is controlled by fossil fuel money and she’s taken over half a million dollars from big fossil fuel billionaires and executives, and they pretty much control all her decisions, and her decisions are influenced by it,” Providence high school student Anjali Subramanian said.

“While I admire them for their activism and their initiative, you know, it’s easy for them to wave a piece of paper and say, ‘sign this.’ I actually have to govern,” Raimondo told WPRO.

“The people of Rhode Island have to have heated homes this winter. People have to get to work. If you put a serious proposal before me that is practical, that we can sign, that fights climate change, I will sign it,” she said.

