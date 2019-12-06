President Trump will highlight his slashing of red tape on Friday amid new numbers showing the administration has cut regulatory costs by $50 billion and has rolled back 7.5 regulations for every new rule created.

The president and Vice President Mike Pence will meet at the White House with business people seeing the benefits of Mr. Trump’s deregulation agenda, on the same day the government reported another strong jobs report, with employers adding 266,000 jobs in November.

Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought said the Trump regulatory agenda “is driving this economy to record-breaking thresholds, lifting all Americans with it.”

“Today, we are seeing extraordinary job growth, the unemployment rate is at a 50 year low and this administration has cut regulatory costs by $50 billion,” Mr. Vought said. “President Trump has made this effort a primary focus from the very beginning and our Administration is committed to continued success for all Americans.”

The administration says it has reduced regulatory costs by more than $50 billion through more than 390 deregulatory actions by nearly two dozen federal agencies. That’s 7.5 roll-backs for every new regulation under an executive order signed by Mr. Trump, who initially pledged to cut two regulations for every new one created.

The White House Council of Economic Advisers projects that the overall impact of regulatory reform will lower costs by $220 billion when major deregulatory actions are fully implemented over a decade.

Administration officials say the president’s record on deregulation will have its best year yet in 2019, with the SAFE regulation being finalized for cheaper, more efficient cars, new labor rules aimed at improving employment options for millions of independent workers, and the finalizing of regulations for opportunity zones in impoverished areas.

