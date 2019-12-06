By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Former Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after originally facing a driving while intoxicated charge.

The Columbia Missourian reported Burton didn’t attend a municipal court hearing Friday but his attorney, Andrew Popplewell, entered a guilty plea for him to driving with excessive blood-alcohol content. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Burton was originally charged with DWI and failure to yield after being stopped in May near his home.

He resigned in December 2018 after being placed on leave by then-interim City Manager John Glascock after a dispute over proposed changes in the police department.

