Republican Rep. George Holding announced his plans to retire from Congress on Friday, citing in part the new political layout of his North Carolina.

“I should add, candidly, that yes, the newly redrawn Congressional Districts were part of the reason I have decided not to seek reelection,” he said in a statement. “But, in addition, this is also a good time for me to step back and reflect on all that I have learned.

In mid-November, lawmakers in North Carolina approved a new redistricting map after the state’s Supreme Court struck down the Republican’s proposal in September as too partisan.

Now, according to Sabato’s Crystal Ball ratings, Mr. Holding’s 2nd congressional district is one of two safe Democratic seats.

Elected to Congress in 2012, Mr. Holding serves on the House Budget, Ethics and Ways and Means committees.

“I am also hopeful that, if it is part of the Good Lord’s plan, I will someday return to public office,” he said.

Mr. Holding is the 20th Republican to announce he won’t run for reelection in 2020.

