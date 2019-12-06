NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Kenya’s anti-corruption commission says the governor of Nairobi has been arrested while trying to flee prosecution for alleged money laundering and other crimes.

The commission said Friday on Twitter that Mike Mbuvi was detained in the southern town of Voi. It shared a video showing him wearing just one shoe and scuffling with several police officers.

This is the latest high-level arrest as authorities attempt to tackle widespread corruption in East Africa’s economic hub. Kenya is ranked 144th out of 175 nations in Transparency International’s annual corruption perceptions index.

Mbuvi says in a statement he is heading to court with confidence because he has the facts to dismantle what he calls “choreographed lies.”

He recently caused an outcry by showing off apparently gold-plated items such as cutlery at his home.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.