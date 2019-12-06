Condé Nast, the parent company of British GQ magazine, confirmed Friday that China President Xi Jinping and King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn had been deleted from the publication’s annual “worst-dressed men” list out of fear of causing global outrage.

The list, which mocks the fashion choices of notable figures like President Trump and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, originally included the Chinese and Thai leaders but they were noticeably absent later in the digital version.

“We are conscious that digitally published stories travel globally and can gain traction where they lack the necessary context and can cause unintended offense,” a Condé Nast spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The original “worst-dressed” list ridiculed President Xi’s “totalitarian” style.

“It is not Hong Kong’s courageous freedom fighters that Xi Jingping should have a problem with. It’s his tailor,” GQ wrote, BuzzFeed reported. “Xi gets totalitarian style cues from his hero, the mass murderer Chairman Mao, who enforced a dour and plain dress code for the Communist Party.”

The Thai king’s entry included a photo of him wearing his famed crop top and jeans, with the caption, “How many others living deities do you know with a penchant for really tight crop tops, hipster jeans and fake tattoos? The answer is none. And that’s because no others exist,” BuzzFeed reported.

Condé Nast said Friday that the original story remains in the print edition of British GQ.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.