By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Authorities in Greece said Friday that arson is suspected in a fire at a luxury hotel in Athens that left three people hospitalized and had the fire department scrambling to evacuate guests and staff.

Both police and fire department investigators suspect the fire the Athenaeum Palace on Thursday was deliberately set, after several containers of flammable liquid were found on the premises. They said the blaze started simultaneously in three places on two separate floors.

Three people remained hospitalized on Friday, including one woman in serious condition.

TOP STORIES
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Nancy Pelosi's hostage video
Jonathan Turley, GOP witness, says he's received threats after impeachment testimony

No arrests have been made so far.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide