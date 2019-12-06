NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A southern New Jersey pharmacist whose comments to police about being extorted later helped lead to his conviction for illegally distributing oxycodone has lost a court appeal.

Michael Ludwikowski claimed he made the comments involuntarily in 2013 when he sought the help of police because he was being threatened by some customers.

He claimed his statements should have been suppressed because he was technically in custody and wasn’t informed of his rights against self-incrimination.

The former Medford resident was eventually indicted and convicted, and some of the video of his interview with police was played at his trial. He was sentenced last year to 15 years in prison.

A federal appeals court in Philadelphia ruled Thursday that Ludwikowski’s statements were voluntary for several reasons, including that he was not coerced and was free to leave at any time.

