A law school professor summoned by Republicans as a witness in this week’s impeachment hearing said Thursday night that he’s received threats over his testimony.

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, said he was flooded with threats even before he concluded his testimony Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

“My call for greater civility and dialogue may have been the least successful argument I made to the committee,” Mr. Turley tweeted. “Before I finished my testimony, my home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that I be fired from GW.”

My call for greater civility and dialogue may have been the least successful argument I made to the committee. Before I finished my testimony, my home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that I be fired from GW. https://t.co/X3wsqPTZBj — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 5, 2019

A Hillary Clinton supporter and self-described liberal, Mr. Turley urged Democrats to slow down their impeachment push. He criticized Democrats for not meeting the burden of proof necessary to warrant impeachment.

“Not on this schedule,” Mr. Turley told lawmakers. “I’m not prejudging what your record would show, but if you rush this impeachment, you are going to leave half the country behind. And certainly, that’s not what the framers wanted.”

Mr. Turley’s tweet attracted the attention of at least one key player in the impeachment inquiry.

Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the whistleblower whose complaint about President Trump’s phone call with his Ukraine counterpart sparked the impeachment probe, responded to the tweet.

“Seriously, I’d take demands to be fired over death threats any day,” Mr. Zaid said.

Seriously. I’d take demands to be fired over death threats any day. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) December 5, 2019

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.