Friday, December 6, 2019

PALOMINAS, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Cochise County say a man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend last month.

County Sheriff’s officials say 48-year-old David Winklepleck is jailed on suspicion of kidnapping the 41-year-old woman in Palominas on Nov. 30.

Winklepleck allegedly tied the woman to her bed with a belt and other clothing items, gagged her with tape across her mouth and stole her vehicle, debit card and cellphone.

The woman broke free and got help from a neighbor.

Sheriff’s deputies tracked down Winklepleck from his cellphone signal.

Winklepleck’s bond has been set at $50,000.

It was unclear Thursday if Winklepleck has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf about the case.

