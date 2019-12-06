By Associated Press - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to shoot at a West Sacramento day care center, authorities said. No one was hurt.

Officers responded to reports that a man was threatening a shooting at the Academy 4 Kids preschool and day care, and the day care center was locked down, West Sacramento police spokesman Sgt. Eric Angle told The Sacramento Bee.

Police arrived at the scene within one minute and arrested Corey Fields, 53. Fields did not have a gun, Angle said.

Fields, whom Angle described as a “transient, homeless individual,” was arrested without incident. Angle said investigators believe he may have made the threat in response to school officials calling the police after he trespassed on to school grounds Thursday.

Fields will be booked into Yolo County jail on a charge of making terrorist threats.

It was not immediately known if Fields had retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

