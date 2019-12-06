PLAINVILLE, Mass. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old Massachusetts man on a murder charge in the death of his mother in the family home in October, prosecutors said Friday.

Sean Murphy, of Plainville, was indicted on Thursday but his Superior Court arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

Murphy used a kitchen knife to stab his mother, Carlyn Murphy, 51, on Oct. 24, prosecutors said. He then fled the house and was tracked down at Patriot Place, the shopping center next to the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium.

Sean Murphy has been held without bail since his October arraignment in District Court, where a plea of not guilty to a murder charge was entered on his behalf.

His lawyer, Kevin Reddington, told The Boston Globe on Friday that his client is in a mental health facility and has a severe mental illness.

If Murphy is found competent to stand trial, Reddington said he would pursue an insanity defense.

