By - Associated Press - Friday, December 6, 2019

BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) - Police say a 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot outside a gas station north of Seattle in Burlington.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports police were called to the Skagit Big Mini Mart at 11:24 a.m. Friday after a report of shots fired.

Burlington police Sgt. Mike Lumpkin said officers found the man in a car with injuries and that despite efforts to save him, the man died at the scene.

Police were searching for a suspect Friday afternoon and nearby schools were placed on lockdown. Neither the victim nor suspect has been identified.

