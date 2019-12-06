Michael Bloomberg says his live-in girlfriend would be 'de facto first lady' if he wins election

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is thinking ahead. Should he win the election, his longtime live-in girlfriend would accompany him to the White House and become “de facto first lady.”

Mr. Bloomberg revealed his thoughts during a wide-ranging interview Friday with “CBS Good Morning” co-host Gayle King. A network transcript reveals the details.

“I want to get to a couple personal issues. Because you would be the first modern-day single president. But we all know in New York, you are not an eligible bachelor. Your significant other, Diana Taylor, is a very accomplished, highly respected, highly admired woman. Would she be our de facto first lady? Is she playing a role in your campaign?” Ms. King asked.

“She’s playing a role in the campaign, number one. Number two, we’ve only been living together for 19 years. And I think it’s fair, if I can speak for her as well, neither of us have any plans to change,” the candidate replied.

“Living together? Do you all think about getting married?” Ms. King interjected.

“Not a subject I’m going to discuss with you, Gayle,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

“Well, I am curious. I didn’t know it had been that long. OK. So you didn’t answer me,” Ms. King continued.

“But it only seems like half that length of time,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

“But you didn’t answer the question. Would she be our de facto first lady?” the host persisted.

“Oh yeah, of course,” Mr. Bloomberg replied.

The billionaire former mayor of New York City officially launched his campaign for president on Nov. 24 and plans to self-finance his campaign, beginning with an estimated $125 million ad buy in battleground states.

Ms. Taylor, 64, the former New York Superintendent of Banks, met Mr. Bloomberg at a business event in 2000. She was called the “de facto first lady” of New York City and a fashion icon during Mr. Bloomberg’s terms of office by The New York Times, New York Observer and other news organizations.

The domestic partners currently reside in a townhouse on New York’s East Side.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.