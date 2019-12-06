BALTIMORE (AP) - Two Baltimore women have been charged in the death of a 9-month-old baby who police say fatally overdosed on fentanyl and heroin.

Alexus Lorraine Taylor, 17, and Laurie Ann Taylor, 43, were arrested Thursday on charges including manslaughter and first degree child abuse resulting in the July 27 death of Niyear Taylor, news outlets report.

Anne Arundel County police called to their home in Curtis Bay were told the baby was unreponsive and had been wheezing before he fell asleep the night before. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a police statement. An autopsy found heroin, fentanyl and another deadly substance in his blood, according to court records. Tests determined he ingested the opioids.

Police said they later searched the home and found empty gel capsules covered in heroin and fentanyl residue in every room, and even inside the baby’s diaper bag.

According to police, the eldest Taylor had taken her daughters and Niyear with her to buy heroin. She told officers she noticed one capsule missing, and questioned whether her grandson had possibly eaten it, but after talking with her daughter they decided to wait and see what happened, police say.

It’s unclear if the women have lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.